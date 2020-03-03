Pauline L. Bennington, 92 years, of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center, Seaman, Ohio.

Pauline was born in Peebles on Dec. 25, 1927, the daughter of the late Goldie (Spires) Robinson and Chester Robinson.

In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Dale Bennington, who passed on March 25, 2008. She was also preceded by her 10 brothers and sisters.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her special friends, Sabrina and Scott Osman, of Blue Creek, as well as her granddaughters of the heart, Shayla and Stephanie Osman. She will be missed by her two brothers-in-law, Charles Caplinger and John Hamer Young.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Tom Bennington. Friends and family may pay their respects during visiting hours on Friday from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the White Oak Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Hospice of Hope or to the Gideons.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to sign the online guestbook.