Martin Wayne Hayslip, age 54 years of Lynx, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the U.C. Medical Center. Mr. Hayslip was born Feb. 16, 1966 in West Union, Ohio to Rose (Hubbard) and the late Martin Lester Hayslip.

Survivors include his mother, Rosie Cox and Charles of West Union, Ohio; sister Cindy Hanson of West Union, Ohio; Aunt Cora Evans of Blue Creek, Ohio; and several cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Burial will follow in the East Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon- 1 p.m. the day of the service.

