Leonard (Bugs) E. Shepard, of Lancaster, Ohio, formerly of West Union, Ohio, passed away Dec. 22, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center.

He is survived by wife Kelly; daughter Sarah and son Shawn; mother Mary Louise McNeilan; brothers, Sam (Jean) Shepard, Mike Shepard, and Harold (Peggy) Sibert; sisters, Donna (David) Smith, Roseanne Miller, Shirley Osborne, Sue Eldridge, and Sheila (Bobby) Stratton; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was dearly loved by family and friends, especially his grandsons; T.J. Smith, Blake Shepard and Silas Shepard.

Leonard was preceded in death by six brothers, one sister, and stepfather Harold McNeilan.

Leonard was a decorated Vietnam veteran, Army 192nd Assault Helicopter Company.

Leonard chose to be cremated. There will be a memorial service on Jan. 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Amvets on South Maple Street in Lancaster, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Amvets.