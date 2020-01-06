Margaret Lynn (Tobin) Mann, 58, of Manchester, Ohio died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Hospice of Hope in Maysville Ky. She was born June 27, 1961 in Columbus, Ohio. She was preceded in death by parents, Ernest Goodson Tobin and Patricia Lou (Moneyhun) Tobin.

Lynn is survived by fiancé, Johnny Roberts, Sr.; son, Johnny Roberts, Jr.; four daughters, Diana McBrayer, Monica Mann, Amber Caudill, and Dawn Garrett; one brother, Jon Tobin; 18 grandchildren- Jaelyn Madison, Caudill, Jaden Ray Caudill, Kensley Renee Caudill, Joshua David Caudill Jr, Emily Angel Nichole Caudill, Seirra Ross, Caleb Vanwinkle, Sophia McBrayer, Damon McBrayer, James Moore, Rebecca Moore, Dustin Garrett, Lillian Garrett, Lindsey Garrett, Ashley Francis, Brittany Francis and Robin Francis.

The Graveside Funeral Service is Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Kirker Cemetery in Liberty Township in Adams County.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. of West Union is serving the family.