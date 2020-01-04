Henry David Snape, the seven-month old son of Bill and Arin Kay (Bentley) Snape, passed away on Dec. 29, 2019 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born on May 21, 2019 in Hamilton, Ohio.

Henry loved cuddles and playing with his big brother. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his parents; his brother, Liam Snape; his grandfather, Arnold Bentley; his grandmother, Nancy Kathleen Evans; his aunt, April Bentley; grandfather, William D. Snape, Sr.; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Diane Snape.

Visitation was held at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home in Ross, Ohio on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon. Burial followed in the Venice Cemetery in Ross.