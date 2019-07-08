John Michael Savage, 50 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Johnny was born in Adams County, Ohio, on May 10, 1969, the son of John Savage and Darlene Turner. Johnny worked in construction. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post #594, and the National Rifle Association.

Johnny is survived by his parents, John (Jeannie) Savage of Greenfield; and Darlene (Dan) Turner of Peebles. He also leaves behind a son, John Wolfe of New Port Richey, Florida; and two daughters, Gina Wolfe of Nashville; and Elizabeth Wolfe, of New Port Richey Florida; as well as a granddaughter, Ememanci Wolfe. Johnny’s loss will be mourned by his maternal grandmother, Edith Barnes of Peebles; a half-brother, Shane Savage of Greenfield; a stepbrother, Claude Turner of Peebles; and a sister, Alison Dunn of Peebles.

Funeral services will be held at at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by John Niswander. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., prior to the funeral service, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to the Peebles American Legion.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to sign our online guestbook.