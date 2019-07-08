Betty Cox, age 91 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center. Mrs. Cox was born on Sept. 2, 1927, the daughter of the late Jesse and Anna (Nichols) Purdin in Adams County, Ohio. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Cox and two grandsons, Jeremy Ayers and Charlie Kimble.

Betty is survived by five daughters: Dee Kimble-Dotson and Wayne of Peebles, Ohio, Brenda Howe of Cincinnati, Ohio, Marie Ayers and Harold of Manchester, Ohio, Sherry Jones and Harvey of Manchester, Ohio, and Teresa Purtee of Wheelersburg, Ohio; one son, Larry Cox and Valerie Riffle of Manchester, Ohio; four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Manchester Cemetery, under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home.

Family and friends can sign Betty’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.