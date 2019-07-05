Patricia E. Macy, 83 years, of Peebles, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Adams County Manor, in West Union, Ohio.

Pat was born on Feb. 1, 1936, in Pomeroy, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clifton and Dorothy (Rose) Atkins. She worked as a medical assistant.

In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Glen (Jack) Macy, who passed away in 2001. Pat is survived by a son, Ed (Bobbi) Macy of Batavia; and two daughters, Julie (Gary) Workman of Peebles and Ann (Dave) Scott of Peebles. Patricia’s loss will be mourned by her eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

According to Pat’s wishes, she is to be cremated. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.