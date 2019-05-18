Leroy Wayne Wisecup, 66, of Manchester passed away Friday, May 17 at his home. Mr. Wisecup was born March 12, 1953 in Maysville, Ky., the son of the late George and Agnes Wisecup. He was also preceded in death by three infant children, George Edward, Katina Dee, and Cheryl Dee Wisecup.

Wayne was a lifetime member of the Departing Engineers Local 18 and the member of the American Legion Post 325. He owned and operated several successful local business throughout his life. Wayne was a very talented musician and spent several years as a member of the band, Southern Changes.

Wayne is survived by his children, Briana Wisecup of Manchester and Tara (Larry) Young of Bentonville; his only grandson, Ryan Wayne Applegate who was his pride and joy; his two sisters, Chris (David) Campbell and Connie Taylor both of Manchester; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Wayne will be held at Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester on Monday, May 20 at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service. Rev. Johnny Jones will be officiating. Burial will be at Manchester Cemetery.

The family requests any memorial donations be made in Wayne’s name to Hospice of Hope (909 Kenton Station Dr, Maysville, KY 41056).