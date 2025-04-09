News Release

On Monday, April 14, Southern State’s Department of Health Sciences will host a Career Connections Job Fair at the Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

During the day, attendees can meet industry experts, share insights, learn about career opportunities, and expand their network by connecting with local hospitals, nursing facilities, job recruitment offices, and other health-related businesses.

Current nursing students enrolled at Southern State, as well as those thinking about enrolling in the program, are encouraged to attend.

Students interested in healthcare professions have many pathways to choose from at Southern State. The programs are designed to provide students with hands-on experience in both classroom and clinical settings and cover a broad range of topics, including anatomy and physiology, pharmacology, and nursing ethics.

Associate Degree Nursing Program (ADN) applications are now being accepted for the Fall 2025 Semester.

Applications for the Practical Nursing Program (LPN) held on the Brown County Campus in Mt. Orab will be accepted in July and August.

For more information, please call Kim Tinnel at 800-628-7722, Ext. 2730 or email ktinnel@sscc.edu.