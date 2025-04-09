By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

In a significant move to fight food insecurity in rural Appalachia, the Joe Burrow Foundation has expanded its partnership with Cincinnati-based nonprofit La Soupe to include regular deliveries of chef-prepared meals to families in Adams County.

Every other week, a refrigerated van—funded by a grant from the Foundation—arrives at Peebles High School carrying roughly 500 servings of rescued, repurposed food, offering a lifeline to families in need. The meals, along with an additional 200 pounds of fresh dairy, vegetables, and dry goods, are expected to provide more than 11,000 servings annually to Adams County alone.

“This is fresh food. It’s not processed,” said Shawn Kelley, a board member of the Joe Burrow Foundation and Adams County resident. “Fresh vegetables, good quality meats—and they package them up into family-size meals.”

Kelley’s involvement with the Foundation has roots that stretch back years. “I got involved with the Joe Burrow Foundation because prior to that I was involved with the Andy Dalton Foundation,” he explained. “So the lady that ran his charitable outreach got hired by the Burrow family to take care of all the stuff Joe does… and because I knew her, she asked me if I would join the Burrow Foundation.”

