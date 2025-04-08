Ohio River rises above flood stage

The Island Creek boat ramp just outside of Manchester was almost fully covered by high water from the Ohio River by Friday afternoon. (Photo by Ryan Applegate)

Near Wamsley the high water had washed away a portion of the bank and water was starting to pool of the road as the rain continued in a steady downpour. (Photo by Ryan Applegate)

Blue Creek Road between Blue Creek and Wamsley suffered heavy flooding. In many places water was high enough to create the illusion of two fast flowing creeks.(Photo by Ryan Applegate)

As of Sunday afternoon the Ohio River came within inches of flooding Front Street in Mancester. Earlier this year when the river rose the, dock that normally occupies the ramp was washed downriver before being struck by a barge overnight. (Photo by Ryan Applegate)

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Adams County endured a wave of storms last week that dumped more than five inches of rain across parts of the region, causing widespread flooding that shut down roads, disrupted schools, and sent rivers and creeks surging over their banks. From April 2 to April 7, the National Weather Service recorded intense rainfall totals that soaked nearly every corner of the county: Blue Creek received 4.74 inches, Tranquility saw 4.65 inches, West Union was hit with 4.23 inches, and Tiffin Township led the region with 5.18 inches of rainfall.

The relentless downpours overwhelmed the region’s waterways and drainage systems, pushing the Ohio River above flood stage and turning smaller creeks and tributaries into fast-moving hazards. In Manchester, the river crested at levels not seen in nearly three decades, submerging portions of Front Street and surrounding low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, in the interior of the county, the storm’s impact was just as disruptive. State Route 348, particularly in the area around the Brush Creek Bridge, was rendered completely impassable due to high water levels. Brush Creek, fed by runoff from the surrounding hills and overwhelmed culverts, breached its banks and flowed over the roadway, cutting off access for residents and emergency vehicles. Similar scenes played out across the county, where floodwaters poured across roads and into pastures.

