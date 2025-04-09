West Union offense pounds out 12 hits in 13-5 victory

Right hander Nate Fooce was the winning pitcher for West Union as the Dragons knocked off Ripley in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play on April 1. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Under the direction of first-year head coach Brian Day, the West Union High School varsity baseball squad has begun their 2025 spring campaign with a 2-3 record, boasting wins over Western Latham plus an April 1 Southern Hills Athletic Conference on the road at Ripley.

In the action at Ripley, the Dragons’ offense wasted no time, getting to Ripley starter Will Dragoo for three runs in the top half of the first inning. Leadoff hitter Jentezen Dryden drew a walk, followed by an infield hit off the bat of Matty Byron. Dryden raced home when Jacob Day laced a double to left. A Jase Morgan single brought Byron home and Day came in on the back end of a double steal to make it 3-0.

Right hander Nate Fooce got the starting nod for the Dragons and he tossed three scoreless frames as his team added to their lead with a pair of scores in the top of the second. The first two West Union hitters, Owen Davis and Dryden, were both hit by pitches and a walk to Byron filled the bases with no outs. A base hit by Day scored Davis and Dryden came across on an ensuing single off the bat of Morgan that gave the Dragons an early 5-0 advantage.

