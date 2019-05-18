Ruby M (Jones) Caster, 92 years, of Georgetown, Ohio, formerly of Peebles, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the Mercy Health Mt. Orab Medical Center.

Ruby was born on March 10, 1927, in Adams County, Ohio, the daughter of Otto Jones and Anna (Matheny) Jones. She worked in a factory, as well as caring for her family and home.

In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Caster, and by four brothers and two sisters. She is survived by two sons, Larry Evans of Goshen and Mike Crawford of Batavia; and a daughter, Phyllis Jacobs of Georgetown. She also leaves behind a brother, Benny (Pat) Jones of the Jacktown area of Peebles; and two sisters, Louise White, also of the Jacktown area and Betty (Robert) Morrison of Cherry Fork. Ruby’s passing will be mourned by her seven grandchildren, and her 14 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held for Ruby on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, with Ray Matheny officiating. She will be buried in the Jacksonville Cemetery.

Friends and family may pay their respects from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.