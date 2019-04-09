John Wallace, Jr., 75 years of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at his residence.

John was born in Grayson, Ky. on Jan. 19, 1944, the son of the late Johnie and Lula (Watson) Wallace. After serving in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era, John worked as a machinist. John was a member of the Disabled American Veterans Hillsboro Chapter 123, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by four brothers, Willard Wallace, Frank Wallace, Curtis Wallace, and Albert Wallace; as well as two sisters, Emma Wallace and Betty Lucas; and his first wife. He is survived by his wife Carolyn (Lowe) Wallace, whom he married on Aug. 21, 2007. John is also survived by three sons, Wade Pottinger, of Sabina, and Clint Pottinger and Justin Pottinger, both of Clarksville, Georgia; and three daughters, Laura Jeffords of Cincinnati, Della Bray of Bainbridge, and Sarah Pottinger of Peebles. John’s loss will be mourned by his brother, Hansel Williams, and by his seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. The ceremony will be officiated by Don Lewis. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles, where the Adams County Honor Guard will provide military graveside services.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.