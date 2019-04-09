By Mark Carpenter-

The track and field area was quite crowded on Monday, April 1 at Peebles High School- no following. The Indians hosted the 2019 Peebles Invitational with 12 teams competing-all of those fans and participants made PHS a beehive of activity on Monday afternoon. Besides the host Indians, the following schools sent teams to battle: Northwest, North Adams, Eastern Brown, West Union, Huntington Ross, Lynchburg-Clay, Piketon, Whiteoak, Manchester, Ripley, and Green.

The meet was scored with the system of the top eight finishers scoring points for their team in a sliding scale (10, 8, 6, 5, 4, 3 ,2 ,1) and when the final points were tallied, it was Division II Northwest winning both the girls and boys titles. Locally, the Peebles girls placed second overall, with North Adams third. On the boys side, West Union placed third and Peebles sixth.

The local schools fared well individually and in relay events, bringing home a dozen first place finishes. Those included Sierra Kendall (NAHS)- Girls Long Jump, Conner Campbell (WUHS)- Boys Long Jump, Adelyn Shupert (WUHS)- Girls 3200 Meter Run, Colt Parker (WUHS)- Boys 200 Meter Dash, Karissa Buttelwerth (NAHS)- Girls 200 Meter Dash, Lilly Gray (PHS)- Girls 400 Meter Dash, Myla Toole (NAHS)- Girls 1600 Meter Run, and Jacey Justice (PHS)- Girls 100 Meter Dash. The Peebles girls swept the 4 x200, 4 x 400, and 4 x 400 relays, while the West Union boys took the 4 x 100 relay.

Following is a list of the Invitational events and the athletes from the Adams County schools who earned points for their teams:

Girls 4 x 800 Relay: 3. West Union (Fulton, Grooms, Francis, Boldman) 12:38.74; 5. Peebles (Runyon, Workman, Shiveley, Wait) 13:21.61; 7. North Adams (Taylor, Shupert, Wright, Thatcher) 14:02.62

Boys 4 x 800 Relay: 2. West Union (Heater, Knox, MacDowell, Runyan) 9:42.85; 3. Peebles (Arrasmith, Syroney, Skinner, Willoughby) 9:54.10; 7. North Adams (Parks, I. Newman, N. Newman, Lloyd) 10:42.71

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles: 3. Kierra Stone (PHS) 18.42; 6. Brooklyn Cluxton (PHS) 20.00; 7. Shaina Trotter (WUHS) 20.10

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: 4. Brandon Figgins (NAHS) 19.32; 7. Evan DiBiaso (WUHS) 20.36

Girls 100 Meter Dash: 1. Jacey Justice (PHS) 13.62; 3. Karissa Buttelwerth (NAHS) 13.96; 4. Sierra Kendall (NAHS) 14.16; 5. Sophia Paul (MHS) 14.63; 6. Madison Beekman (PHS) 14.89; 8. Joy Nelms (WUHS) 15.03

Boys 100 Meter Dash: 3. Conner Campbell (WUHS) 12.14; 4. Payne Zimmerman (NAHS) 12.31

Girls 4 x 200 Relay: 1. Peebles (Justice, Behr, Stone, Gray) 1:54.37; 4. West Union (Nelms, Mason, Grooms, Weakley) 2:11.18; 5. Manchester (Barlow, McClanahan, Freeman, Stamm) 2:11.93; 7. North Adams (Thatcher, Hubbard, Staggs, Wright)

Boys 4 x 200 Relay: 3. North Adams (Lloyd, Zimmerman, Brand, Hattan) 1:43.74

Girls 1600 Meter Run: 1. Myla Toole (NAHS) 5:57.93; 5. Katrina Boldman (WUHS) 6:52.22; 8. Kaitlyn Fulton (WUHS) 6:56.70

Boys 1600 Meter Run: 4. Steven Runyan (WUHS) 5:10.59; 7. Bryce Willoughby (PHS) 5:26.53

Girls 4 x 100 Relay: 1. Peebles (Cluxton, Beekman, Behr, Justice) 54.89; 2. North Adams (Kendall, Toole, Buttelwerth, White) 58.45; 4. West Union (Trotter, Mason, Nelms, Rowe) 59.70; 6. Manchester (McClanahan, Paul, Barlow, Freeman) 1:00.88

Boys 4 x 100 Relay: 1. West Union (Conner Campbell, Schulz, Cameron Campbell, Parker) 48.18; 4. Peebles (Cluxton, White, Lightner, Shoemaker) 49.52; 8. North Adams (Figgins, Zimmerman, Brand, Campbell) 51.53

Girls 400 Meter Dash: 1. Lilly Gray (PHS) 1:03.32; 2. Adelyn Shupert (WUHS) 1:05.91; 6. Lexington Shiveley (PHS) 1:15.72; 8. Maegann Stamm (MHS) 1:15.96

Boys 400 Meter Dash: 7. Andrew Brand (NAHS) 59.51; 8. Jonathon MacDowell (WUHS) 59.63

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles: 2. Sierra Kendall (NAHS) 53.06; 3. Kierra Stone (PHS) 53.09; 7. Brooklyn Cluxton (PHS) 58.89

Girls 800 Meter Run: 2. Myla Toole (NAHS) 2:41.01; 3. Alisan Behr (PHS) 2:48.32; Anna Shupert (WUHS) 2:51.34; 7. Abby Freeman (MHS) 3:01.10

Boys 800 Meter Run: 2. Kyle Lightner (PHS) 2:!2.96; 7. Steven Runyan (WUHS) 2:21.01

Girls 200 Meter Dash: 1. Karissa Buttelwerth (NAHS) 28.48; 2. Jacey Justice (PHS) 28.71; 4. Madison Beekman (PHS) 30.77; 5. Shaina Trotter (WUHS) 31.29

Boys 200 Meter Dash: 1. Colt Parker (WUHS) 25.03; 2. Conner Campbell (WUHS) 25.16

Girls 3200 Meter Run: 1. Adelyn Shupert (WUHS) 12:51.62

Boys 3200 Meter Run: 7. Braxton Blanton (WUHS) 12:27.85

Girls 4 x 400 Relay: 1. Peebles (Beekman, Behr, Stone, Gray) 4:25.77; 5. West Union (Adkins, Adelyn Shupert, Anna Shupert, Grooms); 8. Manchester (Farmakis, Rideout, Thacker, King) 5:32.51

Boys 4 x 400 Relay: 4. Peebles (White, Lightner, Shoemaker, Willoughby) 4:01.44; 5. West Union (MacDowell, Runyan, Parker, Campbell) 4:03.42

Girls Discus: 8. Lizzie Gill (NAHS) 67’9.5”

Boys Discus: 2. Sam Crothers (PHS) 106’8.5”

Girls High Jump: 3. Sophia Paul (MHS) 4’6”; 4. Kendra Grooms (WUHS) 4’4”; 5. Alexa Rowe (WUHS) 4’2”; 5. Karissa Buttelwerth (NAHS) 4’2”

Boys High Jump: 2. Hunter White (PHS) 5’6”; 4. Wyatt Cluxton (PHS) 5’4”; 7. Jacob Campbell (NAHS) 5’2”

Girls Long Jump: 1. Sierra Kendall (NAHS) 15’11.75; 4. Houston Adkins (WUHS) 14;5”; 8. Sophia Paul (MHS) 12’9”

Boys Long Jump: 1. Conner Campbell (WUHS) 19’6”

Girls Shot Put: 4. Lizzie Gill (NAHS) 26’6.5”; 5. Celina Nickell (WUHS) 26’5.5”

Boys Shot Put: 7. Sam Crothers (PHS) 33’0”; 8. Aaron Fanning (MHS) 30’2.5”

Girls Team Standings: Northwest 109, Peebles 96, North Adams 78.5, Eastern Brown 73, West Union 72.5, Huntington Ross 68, Lynchburg 36, Piketon 27, Whiteoak 23, Manchester 21, Green 14, Manchester B 1

Boys Team Standings: Northwest 146.5, Huntington Ross 88, West Union 68, Whiteoak 58, Green 52, Peebles 48.5, Piketon 39, Eastern Brown 36, Lynchburg 34, Ripley 29, North Adams 23, Manchester 1