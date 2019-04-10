Donna Bell Hendrix, age 65 of Manchester, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 9 at her home in Lexington surrounded by family. She was born on June 5, 1953, the daughter of the late Arthur Bell and Mary (Shelton) Bell. She had been employed at Eagle Creek Nursing Center, and in later years, with Adams Metropolitan Housing. Donna was an active member with the Ladies Auxiliary for the Manchester VFW. She was also a very loving grandmother and loved spending time with her granddaughter.

Donna enjoyed shopping, cooking, and live music. She loved her family and friends and would give anything she had to anyone who needed it.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Betty (Bell) McCollum, as well as her partner, Paul Louden. She is survived by her children, Chrissy Hendrix of Lexington and Brandon (Andrea) Hendrix; granddaughter, KD of West Union; sister, Billie (Melvin) Teegarden; many loved nieces and nephews, as well as numerous wonderful friends.

A funeral service for Donna will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.