Jack E. Collins, Sr. of West Union, Ohio (formerly of Manchester) was called home on Monday, Dec, 10, 2018, surrounded by family. He was born on Aug. 6, 1938 the son of the late Nelson Collins and Mae Cobb in Ribolt, Ky. Jack was a night watchman and he attended the Nazarene Church. He also belonged to the Sons of the American Legion in Manchester. Jack really enjoyed cars and even belonged to a car club in Bentonville for many years.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his two sons, Kelly Collins, Sr. and Roger Collins; his sisters, Virginia Collins, Viola Frodge, Mildred Cooper, and Joyce Reed; his brothers, Ray Collins, Bill Collins, and Wendell Collins; and his grandson, Austin Hampton. He is survived by his loving wife, Helen (Francis) Collins; his children, Jack E. (Patty) Collins, Jr. of Mancehster, Betty (Gene) Morrison of Covington, Ky., Tina (Tim) Hampton of Leesburg, and Kelly (Jamie) Collins, Jr. of Manchester; his brother, Erldean Collins of Manchester; his sister, Janet Layne of Manchester; his 10 grandchildren; and his 17 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service for Jack will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15 at the Manchester Church of the Nazarene (508 Pike St, Manchester, OH 45144). Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be held at Manchester Cemetery. Rev. Tony Watson will officiate.