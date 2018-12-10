Dale Tissot, age 68, of Mowrystown, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 at his home.

He was born June 30, 1950 in Hillsboro, Ohio, son of the late Earl Laverne Tissot and Helen Lea Fender Tissot.

Dale was a 1968 graduate of Whiteoak High School, a member of the Mowrystown Presbyterian Church where he had served as an Elder, was a lifelong farmer in the Mowrystown Community and an avid coon hunter.

Surviving are two brothers, Dannie Tissot of Mowrystown and Darrell (Jane) Tissot of Hillsboro; niece, Sherri (Nordany) Quinones of Plain City, Ohio; and nephew, Mike Tissot of Loveland; and several cousins.

Services will held at the Edgington Funeral Home in Mowrystown on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mike Brazelle officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery.

Friends will be received at Edgington Funeral Home in Mowrystown on Monday, Dec. 10 from 4 – 7 p.m.

Contributions in Dale’s memory may be made to the Mowrystown Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 2, Mowrystown, OH 45155.