Garland Ray “Pap” Creamer, age 71 years of Manchester, Ohio passed away Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. Mr. Creamer was born on April 27, 1947, the son of the late Harold and Helen (Craig) Creamer. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a son Garland Ray Jr. and a brother Jimmy.

Survivors include his wife Betty Creamer of Manchester,; two daughters, Amanda Burden and Allen of Manchester and Gena Creamer of Manchester; one son, Stacen Creamer of Manchester; one sister, Brenda Highfield and Louis of Manchester; one brother, Jerry Creamer and Ginger of Manchester; four grandchildren, Desirae Fulton, Damian Creamer and Maggie Jarvis, and Sierra Penrod and Darrin Tumey; and three great grandchildren, Shaelyn Bentley, Kendall Creamer, and Brinlee Bennett.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Tommy Brown Officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery with Military graveside services by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held the day of the service from noon – 1 p.m.