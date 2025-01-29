News Release

Southern State Community College is proud to announce its 50th anniversary. Over the past five decades, the College has honored its mission of providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality education to students in the region.

As a cornerstone of educational excellence, community engagement, and empowering students, Southern State is proud to launch a year-long series of events to commemorate the past while preparing for the next 50 years.

Founded in 1975, the college has grown from a small institution serving only a handful of students to a regional hub for quality academic programs, workforce training, and community outreach opportunities. With more than 14,000 degrees and certificates awarded since 1975, the College has had a significant impact on the lives of thousands of individuals and families.

“This anniversary is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our faculty, staff, students, and community partners who have contributed to the College’s success over the years,” commented Dr. Nicole Roades, the College’s sixth president. “It’s hard to find someone in southern Ohio who hasn’t shared some experience with Southern State. We are delighted to celebrate this anniversary year by LEARNING from our rich history, LIVING our mission, and LEADING towards a bright future for the next 50 years.”

Over the past five decades, Southern State has served thousands of students, many of whom have gone on to pursue successful careers in fields such as healthcare, business, technology, and the arts. The college has continually adapted to meet the evolving needs of its students and employers in the region, and it prides itself on being a community resource in many diverse ways. Every day, the College is stretching itself to maintain relevancy by being responsive to evolving student needs and a dramatically changing workforce.

To commemorate this milestone, the College will host a series of special events throughout the year. The slate of activities includes community service initiatives, a student birthday celebration, an anniversary gala, and various commemorative activities throughout the region.

For more information about the 50th anniversary celebrations and events, please visit https://www.sscc.edu/50/index.shtml for daily updates or call the College at 800.628.7722.