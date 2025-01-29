Submitted by Marla May

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in a special session on January 13, 2025, at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore, Kelly Jones and Jason Hayslip. The meeting was called to order by Vice President Kelly Jones and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Kelly Jones. Prosecuting Attorney Aaron Haslam was present at the session.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Jason Hayslip to approve the minutes. Vote: All Aye.

It was moved by Kelly Jones and seconded by Jason Hayslip to approve bills for payment: Vote: All Aye.

It was moved by Jason Hayslip and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve additional appropriation of funds: Vote: All Aye.

The following reports were submitted to the board for their review: Adams County Veterans Services Monthly Report-December 2024.

The following reports were submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Report for the time period of December 28, 2024, through January 10, 2025.

Adams County EMS Chief Dusty McCleese met with the board to discuss the following:

· 79 runs

· Memorandum of Understanding signed with fire departments.

· Medical supplies costs

· Personnel

Prosecuting Attorney Aaron Haslam joined the meeting at 9:30 a.m.

Director of Job and Family Services Angela Malott met with the board to discuss the following issues:

· Time sheet

· Memorandum of Understanding shared utilities with Adams County Health Department

It was moved by Jason Hayslip and seconded by Kelly Jones to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding between the Adams County Board of Commissioners, the Board of Health and Department of Job and Family Services for shared office space for the building located at 482 Rice Drive, West Union, Ohio effective January 1, 2025. Vote: All Aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Jason Hayslip to approve contract amendment #17 by and between Boards of County Commissioners of the Ohio counties of Adams and Clermont and the Juvenile Divisions of the Court of Common Pleas of the participating counties through their respective judges for the provision of housing Adams County juvenile offenders at the per diem cost of $125 per day/per bed commencing March 1, 2025 through February 28, 2026. Vote: All Aye.

It was moved by Kelly Jones and seconded by Jason Hayslip to approve the following travel request: Jenni Hupp, Ohio Land Bank Association Conference, Columbus, Ohio, April 23-25, 2025. The Land Bank will reimburse all expenses for this trip. Vote: All Aye.

Economic Development Director Paul Worley met with the board to discuss the following issues:

· Cherry Fork Sewer Project: no updates

· Locust Grove Sewer Project: no updates

· Adams County Welcome Center: Pre-bid meeting on Friday, January 17, 2025, at 10a.m.

· Adams County Training Center: Electric wiring for wall partitions complete, HVAC mini-split is scheduled for installation in Chamber of Commerce office for January 20, 2025. STNA class scheduled for February 2025.

· Township trustees meeting January 13, 2025, at the Training Center.

It was moved By Jason Hayslip and seconded by Kelly Jones to approve the advertisement for a Request for Statement of Qualifications (RFQ) for professional engineering and planning services at the Adams County Alexander Salamon Airport as required for participation in the FAA grant application process. Vote: All Aye.

It was moved By Barbara Moore and seconded by Jason Hayslip to approve the advertisement for a Request of Bids of an agricultural lease agreement of seventeen (17) tillable acres at the Adams County Alexander Salamon Airport, for a continuous 5-year term beginning April 1, 2025. Vote: All Aye.

The 2025 Adams County Airport FAA Planning Meeting was held in the Government Center with Adams County Airport Authority Board President Dennis Barnd present along with Commissioner Jason Hayslip, Barbara Moore and Kelly Jones, Clerk Marla May and Prosecuting Attorney Aaron Haslam. Present via Zoom teleconference was Cindy Chavez, Delta Airport Consulting, Inc.; Gordon Bowdell,, Geoffrey Nelson, Misty Peavler, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Mr. Bowdell presented information on; open grants; AIP and AIG funding allocations, and AIP and ACIP reviews. A fuel farm to be located at the airport and culvert replacement on runway were the priority for projects.

After the commencement of the FAA FY 25 Planning Meeting, Airport Authority Board President Dennis Barnd discussed reimbursable land acquisitions with the board and utilization of the airport for drag racing inquiry response from the FAA.

Terry Johnson, Maintenance Superintendent, met with the board to discuss the following issues:

· Designation of Kelly Jones as point of contact for Mr. Johnson.

· Snow removal equipment needed.

· Mowing.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Kelly Jones to appoint Jason Hayslip as the Adams County designee for 2025. Vote: Barbara Moore, Kelly Jones Aye; Jason Hayslip, Abstain

It was moved by Kelly Jones and seconded by Jason Hayslip to adjourn. Vote: All Aye.