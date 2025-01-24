Rodney E. Chamblin, age 80 of Hillsboro, passed away peacefully Monday morning January 20, 2025, at Legacy of Hillsboro. He was born September 16, 1944, in Otway, the son of the late Donald and Beulah (Brownfield) Chamblin.

Rodney retired from Highland County after many years of service. He was a life member of the Hillsboro F.O.E. Aerie #1161 and was a member of the Highland County Antique Tractor Club. He loved fishing and hunting, and along with his wife was responsible for paging and announcing information at the Highland County Fair for nearly 40 years. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.

Mr. Chamblin is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Rachel (Moore) Chamblin, whom he married on June 11, 1966, in West Union; along with two daughters and sons-in-law, Rae Jean and Doug Morgan of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Rhonda Jo and Tom Hoadley of Burns, Wyoming. Rodney was “Papaw” to six grandchildren, Brandon (Lisa) Morgan, Cory (Heather) Morgan, Seth (Amber) Morgan, Tyler Hoadley, Ryley Hoadley and Justyn Hoadley; and nine great grandchildren, Shaylynn, Hunter, Remington, Logun, Maverick, Fallon and Taycee Morgan, Hunter T., and Ridge Hoadley. Also surviving are a niece, Donna Mahaffey; nephew, Randall Chamblin; special daughters Lisa Brown Corbin and Cheryl Collins; and several extended family members.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donnie Chamblin; and a special granddaughter, Mackenzie Corbin.

A visitation will be held from 3 – 5 p.m. on Saturday January 25, 2025, at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro, when a funeral service will begin. Pastor Mike Brown will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Highland County Antique Tractor Club, P.O. Box 36, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133 or to the Highland County Humane Society, P.O. Box 471, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

