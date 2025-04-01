NAHS hosts final night on hardwood

Pictured here are the recipients of this year’s C103 Scholarships. Front row, from left, Brandolyn Shular (Eastern Brown), Madison Dunn (Manchester), Jobey Hatten (Fairfield), Rylie Young (Manchester), and Katelynn Boerger (North Adams); Back row, from left, Don Bowles (CEO, DreamCatcher Communications), Braedon West (Lynchburg), Landon Eyre (Whiteoak), Breestin Schweickart (North Adams), Jayce Rothwell (North Adams) and Zane Matthews (Fairfield). (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

For the 40th consecutive time, the local high school basketball season came to a close with annual C103 Senior All Star Game, hosted again by North Adams High School on Friday, March 28. After weeks of hard work by the folks at the radio station, the event highlights the senior basketball players and cheerleaders of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, giving them a final opportunity to showcase their talents before a packed house of fans, family and friends.

The evening began with the Girls All Star Game, matching the Red and White teams, with the Red coached by Fayetteville’s Tori Rummel and Eastern’s Kevin Pickerill, while the White was headed up by North Adams’ Rob Davis and Whiteoak’s Cole Schaefer. The White Team raced out to a 16-0 advantage before the first Red points came on two free throws from Fayetteville’s SHAC Player of the Year, Ryley Kleemeyer. Before the first period ended, a bucket by Peebles’ MaRhea Unger pulled the Red squad within 16-6.

Early in the second stanza, that margin dropped to 16-9 after a three-pointer from Eastern’s Lilly Yuppa, but it was all White after that. Fueled by three-balls from Whiteoak’s Addison Roberts and North Adams’ Karlie Kennedy, the White Team pushed the lead out to 29-11. A triple from Whiteoak’s Kylee Hamm made it 32-13 before West Union’s Ashlah Staten took control of the contest. Playing for the White side, Staten scored the final 10 points of the first half, including a pair of three-pointers, to put her squad up 42-13 at the half.

The Red team opened the third quarter with back-to-back three-pointers and would hit four of them in the period, two of them coming from Peebles seniors Abigail Smalley and Lilly Gray, but the White team stayed firmly in control and led 52-27 after three.

Over the final eight minutes, the White team put up 17 points, getting three pointers from Staten, Hamm and Peebles’ Lainee Barr. The Red team got another three-point goal from Gray but when the final horn finally sounded, the White squad gave Coach Davis his first All Star win by a final count of 69-38.

Looking for the rest of the story? Of course you are! Look no further than the April 2 edition of The People’s Defender. Pick up your copy in any village of the county or even better, get your year-long subscription started today and you’ll never miss any of the region’s best news and sports coverage. Call (937) 544-2391 to get the Defender delivered every week right to your mailbox!