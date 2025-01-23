Matt’s Take

With the Major League season roughly two months away, do you believe the Reds have done enough to contend for the National League Central title? Let’s dive in:

· The Reds finished in fourth place last season in the Central with a record of 77-85. They were without Noelvi Marte for half the year, Matt McLain all season, TJ Friedl for many games, Luke Maile played in 53 games (yikes), Jeimer Candelario played injured, Nick Lodolo missed time, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand nearly missed the entire year. Without counting additions this season, health alone should improve this roster by 8+ games, right?

· The division is up for grabs yet again, as nobody has really stood out as a clear favorite yet. The Cubs and Brewers are the two teams above Cincinnati in NL Central odds right now according to many sites, but outside of Kyle Tucker being added to the Cubs, I’m not sure this is a good representation of rosters before the season. I wouldn’t count out this Pirates roster either.

· Young talent could be a big boost for Cincinnati in 2025. Non-roster invitees to keep an eye on this Spring Training include Chase Burns, Zach Maxwell, Chase Petty, Edwin Arroyo, Cam Collier, Hector Rodriguez, and Sal Stewart.

· The Reds record last season in one-run ball games was absolutely atrocious. They lost nearly 30 one-run ball games. Defensively, the addition of Jose Trevino and Gavin Lux should help improve this record. I would feel more comfortable though if the Reds added a power bat before it’s too late.

· Looking at starting rotations, I believe the Reds have the upper hand over the Brewers, Cardinals, and Cubs. I think the Pirates, however, have a very underrated rotation with Skenes (best in baseball), Keller, Falter, and company.

· Terry Francona managing this team has to add a few games too, right? Bell’s record of 409-456 with the organization will be remembered as a frustrating time in history of Reds fandom. Francona has two World Series titles.

So, can the Reds win the National League Central? I think the answer is yes, but health, progression from young stars, and another addition would go a long way in making this happen. I haven’t been this excited for a Reds season in…well a year. I get this excited every single offseason, but with Francona aboard, along with Brady Singer, Lux and Trevino, this feels like the recipe for a real chance to win a mediocre division. Go Reds!