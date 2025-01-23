Carl E. “Sam” McNeilan, age 91 of Celina, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. He was born on November 3, 1933 to the late Richard and Cozy (Blackburn) McNeilan in West Union, Ohio.

On June 17, 1962, he married Lois Joan Geist who survives, living in Celina. He is survived by his loving children, David (Laura) McNeilan and Jerry McNeilan (Kim Davis); grandchildren Joel (Emily) Trisel, Austin (Bri) Trisel all of Celina, Carly (Hunter) Hamrick of Rockford, Zoey McNeilan (Max Siefring) and Chloe (Brady) McNeilan-Forwerck and great granddaughter Emra Trisel, all of Celina. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Kenny (Beth) McNeilan and sisters and brothers-in-law Rosella Young, Hazel (Ed) Grant, Alice (Mike) Ennis, Judith McNeilan and Sandi (Robert) DeWan of California.

In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry McNeilan, Richard McNeilan, Jr. and Joe McNeilan, and sister Anna Ruth Gaffin.

Carl proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a lifelong farmer and an avid antique collector. He enjoyed going to flea markets and auctions.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at the Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home with Rev. Matt Overman officiating. Burial will be held in St. Paul’s Country Church Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Celina American Legion Post #210 and the Celina V. F. W. Post #5713.

Friends and family may call from 4 – 8 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2025 and 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made through the Civic Foundation to the Sam McNeilan Scholarship.

