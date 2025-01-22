News Release

In Ohio, a specialty Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library license plate can be purchased to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. Ohio is the second state to offer a license plate featuring Dolly Parton.

“Many people don’t realize that half of the cost to mail these books every month must be covered locally by donations from our local funding partners,” said Nick Slone, Executive Director of the Adams County Public Library. ACPL inputs and manages registrations for the program. “Numerous studies have shown Imagination Library to have a significant and positive impact on family literacy habits and kindergarten readiness. Any opportunity to get books into the hands of families is a definite win for the county.”

The Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library license plate is available to be purchased in-person at a deputy registrar license agency or online at OPLATES.com. In Adams County, deputy registrar license agency offices are located at 33 L:ogans Lane in West Union.

With the purchase of a license plate, $25 will be contributed to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, specifically supporting the mailing of books in the county of purchase. Purchases in Adams County will help our local funding partners to continue to cover the cost of mailing books throughout the county. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio mails one age-appropriate book each month to children at no cost to families. The cost of mailing books is covered by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, and Local Program Partners across the state.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to putting more books into the hands of Ohio’s children. Any child between the ages of birth to five years old in Ohio can sign up to receive a monthly book delivery at no cost to families.

For more information about the specialty license plate, or to sign up a child for a monthly book delivery, visit OhioImaginationLibrary.org.