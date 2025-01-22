News Release

The Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) is excited to announce Heather Kiskadden, FNP, as a dedicated medical provider at ACRMC Family Medicine in Winchester. Heather is now accepting new patients, bringing her extensive expertise and compassionate care to the community.

With nearly 20 years of experience in the medical field, Heather earned her Master’s Degree in Nursing from Northern Kentucky University. Before taking on this role, she worked as a registered nurse in intensive care and emergency care, gaining valuable experience in high-pressure medical environments. Before becoming a nurse, Heather served as a Registered Respiratory Therapist, further expanding her expertise in patient care.

Kiskadden provides comprehensive care across a wide range of services, including family medicine, pediatrics, internal medicine, women’s health and weight management. She is dedicated to helping patients achieve and maintain their health through annual wellness exams, chronic disease management, and personalized preventive care. ACRMC Family Medicine offers access to an on-site lab draw station and immunizations to enhance convenience. Recognizing the importance of timely care, they also provide walk-in, same-day appointments to accommodate busy schedules and urgent needs.

“I am passionate about building strong relationships with my patients and working collaboratively to meet their health goals,” said Kiskadden. “I am thrilled to serve the Winchester community and provide the personalized care they deserve.”

ACRMC Family Medicine in Winchester is conveniently located at 19262 OH-136 in Winchester, beside First State Bank and Pop’s Pizza. The clinic offers comprehensive services for patients of all ages, making it a trusted choice for families in Adams, Brown, and surrounding counties.

Kiskadden joins a skilled team of providers at ACRMC Family Medicine who are committed to delivering high-quality care tailored to the needs of the rural community. ACRMC remains dedicated to enhancing the well-being of its patients by expanding access to top-tier healthcare services.

To schedule an appointment with Heather Kiskadden, FNP, or to learn more about the services offered, please call (937) 550-3657, visit acrmc.com/clinics, or schedule your appointment online.