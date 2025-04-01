By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It’s no secret that the Manchester softball teams of Coach Matthias Applegate are known for their solid pitching and big bats. Both of those traits were on full display last week as the Lady Hounds opened their 2025 season with two shutout wins, outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 34-0.

Coach Applegate’s squad opened their spring campaign on March 26 with a trip to Western Latham where they laid an 11-0 run rule whitewash on the host Indians. The Lady Hounds got a one-hit shutout in the center circle from senior right hander Rylie Young, who recorded strikeouts for all 15 outs in the game.

At the plate, the lady Hounds pounded out seven hits and score all of their runs in their first two at-bats. Shortstop Ellianna Applegate drove home four runs, two of those coming on a second inning two-run homer to center. Young also added two hits as the visitors rolled to the season-opening win.

Looking for the rest of the story? Of course you are! Look no further than the April 2 edition of The People’s Defender. Pick up your copy in any village of the county or even better, get your year-long subscription started today and you’ll never miss any of the region’s best news and sports coverage. Call (937) 544-2391 to get the Defender delivered every week right to your mailbox!