By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

On January 9, the Adams County Democratic Joint Central & Executive Committee made a pivotal decision that will shape the future of the local Democratic Party. Following the resignation of longtime Chair Linda Stepp, the committee unanimously elected Davina Cooper as the new Chair. The meeting, held despite winter weather conditions that posed parking and travel challenges, was a moment of change and renewal for the party.

Cooper, a dedicated public servant and advocate, is well-known in Adams County for her extensive involvement in local and statewide Democratic politics. Having served for 10 years on the Democratic Central & Executive Committee, Cooper brings a wealth of experience to the role. Her tenure on the Adams County Board of Elections, where she served for four years, helped her gain invaluable insights into the mechanics of local elections. She’s also made significant contributions to Democratic campaigns across the state, most notably serving as the campaign leader for John Patrick Carney in 2014 and Steve Dettelbach in 2018.

A native of West Union, Cooper’s journey began in the small town where she graduated from West Union High School. Determined to pursue higher education, she attended Eastern Kentucky University (EKU), earning a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology and a Master’s degree in Social Work. Cooper’s deep commitment to social justice and community empowerment stems from her academic background and her personal experiences. A Licensed Social Worker in Ohio, Cooper currently works for a domestic violence and sexual assault advocacy organization, which serves five counties in southern Ohio, including Adams County.

Her professional role allows her to advocate for some of the county’s most vulnerable residents, and her experiences in social work have also influenced her approach to leadership within the Democratic Party. “My degree in Sociology is a degree in all things people,” Cooper explained. “It’s about understanding people, cultures, struggles, and aspirations. It’s about guiding individuals to make decisions that are best for them while offering support.”

Cooper’s leadership style is rooted in her philosophy of being a “people supporter” rather than a “people pleaser.” As she puts it, supporting people involves guiding them with respect for their autonomy, providing the tools and leadership needed for them to succeed without compromising their values or integrity. This approach has defined her political work, as well as her professional life. “At the end of the day, I don’t like to see people struggle,” Cooper said. “I believe that our party is one that tries to put people first, to help them through their challenges.”

Throughout her life, Cooper has remained steadfast in her political alignment, always identifying as a registered Democrat. This commitment has deepened over the years, particularly during her time at EKU, where she was actively involved in organizing political debates, election watch parties, and student groups that focused on social issues. As Co-President of both the Student Sociology Organization and Students for Social Consciousness, Cooper developed a strong foundation in organizing, leadership, and advocacy that would serve her well in the years to come.

“I believe that locally, a lot of times, people are voting for the person, not the party,” Cooper shared. “Adams County is a very red county, and we often see Republican candidates run unopposed because we don’t have enough Democratic candidates to fill these local roles. That’s a shame, and it’s something that needs to change.” She emphasized that part of her mission as Chair will be to recruit new Democratic candidates for local offices, especially for positions where there have been unopposed Republican candidates.

The changing political climate in Adams County has created both challenges and opportunities. Cooper sees this as an energizing time to bring more people into the political fold, to encourage individuals who may have felt disconnected or disenfranchised to get involved. “It’s an enlightening time, and an energizing time,” she said. “We can turn the tide and ask, ‘What can we do now? How can we improve? How can we bring more people on board?’”

Cooper’s vision extends beyond political affiliation and party lines. As someone deeply rooted in her community, she believes in the importance of unity and collaboration. “One thing that’s really great about our community is that, when it matters, we come together,” she explained. “After the winter storm, people were out shoveling snow and helping each other. That wasn’t about being a Democrat or a Republican. It was about being neighbors, helping each other.” She views this as an opportunity to move beyond political divides and focus on shared values that can benefit the entire community.

In addition to her role as Chair, Cooper’s leadership in the party will be informed by her philosophy of respectful dialogue. She believes that open communication is key to bridging gaps, both within the party and in the broader community. “I think that when it comes down to it, that when you can have those discussions that are well thought out, when you have a discussion where you’re really trying to understand the place that the other person’s coming from, I think that that bridges those gaps. I think that it makes communication more feasible. With communication, ultimately, I think that some perspectives and some things can shift.,” Cooper said.

As she steps into this new leadership position, Cooper draws inspiration from the words of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter: “America did not invent human rights. In a very real sense… human rights invented America.” These words resonate deeply with her belief in the importance of protecting and advocating for the rights of all people, regardless of background or political belief.

Cooper’s dedication to human rights, social justice, and community service has positioned her as a leader who is both empathetic and action-oriented. She is committed to supporting local residents, recruiting new leaders, and advocating for policies that prioritize the well-being of all members of the community.

As the new Chair of the Adams County Democratic Party, Davina Cooper’s leadership promises to be a unifying force for the county, one that prioritizes people, fosters collaboration, and advocates for positive change. Through her unique blend of professional expertise, personal values, and community commitment, she is poised to steer the party toward a future of growth, engagement, and meaningful progress.