By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

On Monday, March 24, the Ohio Valley School District Board of Education voted unanimously to appoint Ty Stephens as the next principal of Peebles Jr/Sr High School. A proud 2005 graduate of PHS and current Assistant Principal, Stephens will step into the leadership role at the start of the 2025-2026 school year, following the planned retirement of longtime principal Steve Appelman.

For Stephens, this next step in his educational career is much more than a promotion — it’s a homecoming in every sense of the word.

“As a lifelong resident of Peebles, this opportunity is incredibly meaningful to me,” Stephens said. “It’s not just about being in a leadership position — it’s about giving back to a community that has shaped who I am today. This school played a pivotal role in my life, and I feel truly honored to now lead it into the future.”

Stephens is no stranger to the halls of Peebles High School. After graduating from PHS in 2005, he went on to earn his degree from the University of Cincinnati. His career in education began back in his hometown, where he taught high school Science at Peebles, building strong relationships with students, staff, and families. Over the years, he gained valuable leadership experience by serving as both an elementary and high school principal in nearby school districts before returning to PHS as Assistant Principal.

With nearly two decades of experience in education and a passion for serving his community, Stephens brings a clear and student-focused vision to his new role.

