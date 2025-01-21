Dennis Jackson, 71, passed away January 12, 2025 at Cleremont Mercy Hospital after a two-month illness.

Dennis was a 1971 graduate of North Adams High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Doris Jackson and a brother, Jerry Jackson of Winchester.

He is survived by his son, Jason Jackson and two grandchildren, Reed and Mindy Jackson all of Amelia; a brother, Randy Jackson; and a niece and nephew, Shania Jackson and Corey Jackson all of Winchester; and best friend Renee Velzka of Winchester.

There will be no services per his wishes.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Inter-Faith House, P.O Box 40, West Union, Ohio in his name.