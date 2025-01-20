News Release

The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident. The crash occurred on January 19, 2025 at approximately 7:37 p.m. on State Route 32 near Mile Post 13 in Washington Township in Brown County, Ohio.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 Mazda CX-5, operated by Shawn Wisby, 47, of Georgetown, Ohio was traveling eastbound on State Route 32. A 2019 International school bus, operated by Julie Ann Williamson, 46, of Mount Orab, Ohio was traveling westbound on State Route 32. The vehicle operated by Mr. Wisby traveled off the left side of the roadway, crossed through the median and struck the school bus.

Mr. Wisby was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries as result of the crash. Two students on the school bus sustained minor injuries and were transported to Mount Orab Mercy Hospital for evaluation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Georgetown Post.