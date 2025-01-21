Betty Jane Smittle McGuire Hoard, age 94, of Cynthiana, Kentucky, formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2025. Born on January 3, 1931 in Adams County, Ohio, Betty was the beloved mother and grandmother of a loving family, touching the lives of those around her with her faith-filled spirit, thoughtful wisdom and creative flair.

A lifelong homemaker, Betty dedicated herself to creating a nurturing environment for all her family. She was a loving mother to Carla Jane (David) Reuben and John (Jody) McGuire; and a caring stepmother to Laurie (Tim) Snow and Tim Hoard. Her warmth and guidance shone brightly as a grandmother to Spencer, Elizabeth and Emily McGuire. Betty also leaves behind a sister, Gloria Ann Thomas; her two nieces, one nephew, and several cousins who will fondly remember her kindness.

Preceded in death by her parents, Abraham Carlton “Carl” Smittle and Ocha Jane Shoemaker Smittle, and her cherished husbands, Hubert McGuire and Thomas Hoard, Betty’s legacy is one of enduring love and resilience.

Betty found joy in tending to her garden, where spring and summer flowers bloomed under her attentive care, reflecting the beauty of her soul. An avid reader, she held a particular passion for American History, and her intellectual curiosity kept her abreast of current events until her final days.

Betty’s life was a testament to her remarkable capacity for love and her unwavering devotion to family. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by those fortunate enough to have known her.

There was a memorial service held at the Ruddles Mills Christian Church on Sunday evening, January 19 at 6 p.m.

Graveside services were conducted at noon on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at the Arlington Memorial Gardens, 2145 Compton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to the Ruddles Mills Christian Church, 3804 Millersburg-Ruddles Mills Rd., Paris, KY 40361.

The funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home Chapel in Paris, Kentucky.