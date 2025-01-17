This 3/4 ton Chevrolet plow and salt truck is one of three trucks used by Tiffin Township Trustees to clear and salt roads during winter weather. (Photo by Ryan Applegate)

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

In Adams County, where the winter months bring snowstorms and ice, township trustees work tirelessly to ensure the safety of local roads. From the challenging rural gravel roads of Bratton Township to the well-maintained 33 miles of Tiffin Township, snow and ice removal is no small feat. Township trustees like James Hillger of Bratton Township and Richard Dryden of Tiffin Township are committed to providing this critical service despite facing limited resources, shrinking budgets, and unpredictable weather.

In Bratton Township, Trustee James Hillger and his team approach snow removal with a methodical and cost-effective strategy. The township’s single Kenworth truck, outfitted with a 12-foot plow, is the primary tool for clearing roads, but the efforts are limited by both manpower and budget constraints. Hillger explained, “We don’t work after dark because of the risks. Narrow roads and poor visibility make it unsafe.”

Bratton Township does not plow county roads, but it maintains a network of gravel and chip-and-seal roads. During snowstorms, these roads require extra attention to avoid damage. Hillger noted that salt is sparingly used in order to prevent gravel roads from turning into mud. Instead, the township relies on grit—limestone crushed to a small size—that provides traction without harming unpaved surfaces. During the first snowstorm of the season, Bratton used nearly 80 tons of grit, which cost over $20 per ton.

While snow removal is generally handled on a first-come, first-serve basis, Bratton Township makes exceptions for residents with critical medical needs. Hillger emphasized the importance of community communication, saying, “If we know about it, we’ll do our best to get to those areas quickly.” However, due to limited resources, the township relies on residents to inform them of such needs.

The township has also taken proactive measures, focusing grit on areas that need it most, such as hills, turns, and stop signs. Despite the challenge of operating on a smaller budget—particularly after voters failed to renew a 1-mill levy, resulting in a loss of $22,000 in funding—Hillger remains committed to maintaining the township’s infrastructure and providing essential services. He pointed out, “We try to keep moving and do things better. Now, we just have to do the same job with less money.”

A short distance away in Tiffin Township, Trustee Richard Dryden leads a well-coordinated effort to keep the township’s 33 miles of road clear during winter storms. Dryden explained that snow removal begins as early as January, when the township sets aside funds for road salt and other supplies. By early November, all snow plows are installed on the trucks, ensuring the team is prepared for any winter weather event.

Tiffin Township’s snow removal operation is a team effort involving three trucks: a Ford 550, a two-ton truck, and a three-quarter-ton Chevrolet truck, each equipped with plows. The township manages a variety of road types, from paved roads to chip-and-seal and gravel. Dryden shared that during major snowstorms, the team waits for the snow to settle before beginning to plow. For smaller snowfalls, they will pre-treat the roads with salt, but with larger snowfalls, they wait for the snow to accumulate before starting the plowing process.

The biggest challenges for Tiffin Township involve its gravel roads. Plowing too deeply can push gravel into the ditches, so Dryden, who personally handles many of these roads, takes extra care to avoid this problem. Recently, the township hauled 250 tons of gravel after a freeze-thaw cycle to keep the gravel roads in good shape. Dryden explained, “You have to be very cautious with how deep you plow, especially on gravel roads, to avoid losing the gravel into the ditch.”

In addition to snow plowing, Dryden and his fellow trustees also focus on maintaining bus turnarounds, ensuring that school buses can operate safely even during heavy snowfalls. “Last week, when we saw snow piling up, I spent the day clearing those areas so buses could get through,” he recalled. Dryden’s dedication to ensuring children get to school safely reflects the trustees’ broader commitment to the community.

Despite dealing with diminishing funding, Dryden stressed the importance of maintaining a reliable service. He noted, “It’s tougher to secure grants now, and the cost of everything has gone up, from salt to paving.” However, Tiffin Township has been fortunate to have the necessary equipment, and the trustees are determined to stretch their resources to continue providing essential services.

Township Trustees in Adams County share a deep sense of responsibility for their communities. Their work extends beyond snow and ice removal, as they also maintain roads, clear brush, and handle emergency repairs throughout the year. Most Trustees have full-time jobs outside of their trustee duties, but they prioritize public service. “We’re not getting rich doing this,” Hillger remarked. “We do it for the community.”

Despite their dedication, many townships face ongoing financial challenges. Hillger lamented the loss of funding from the failed 1-mill levy in Bratton Township, which has further strained the already tight budget. Dryden echoed similar concerns, noting the difficulty in securing funding for road maintenance and snow removal projects in Tiffin Township. “We’re here to serve, and that’s what we’ll continue to do,” Dryden said.

Both trustees encourage residents to engage with their local government, attend township meetings, and better understand the challenges faced by their communities. Hillger emphasized, “The more the community understands some of our obstacles, the better the communication and understanding of what we do.” These efforts at transparency and communication help foster a stronger relationship between township officials and residents.

Residents across Adams County can rest assured that their township trustees are working hard to keep their roads clear and safe. The combined efforts of trustees, employees, and residents demonstrate the importance of community collaboration in overcoming the obstacles posed by winter weather and limited resources.

In a time of shrinking budgets and increasing demand for services, the dedication of these township trustees reflects their unwavering commitment to their communities. Through careful planning, teamwork, and a deep-rooted desire to serve, the many townships in Adams County continue to stand strong, ensuring that their roads remain safe and their communities thrive despite the challenges they face.