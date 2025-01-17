News Release

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that he has appointed Lt. Governor Jon Husted to serve as Ohio’s next United States senator.

Husted will replace JD Vance, who resigned from the Senate last week and will take office as the 50th vice president of the United States on Monday.

“There were many people who I considered very qualified to serve in the U.S. Senate to represent the State of Ohio, but I came to the conclusion that the best person to serve is a person who has been close to me for the last six years – a person who I work with almost daily – and that is Lt. Governor Jon Husted,” said Governor DeWine. “I have worked with him, I know he is knowledgeable, I know his heart, I know what he cares about, and I know his skills. All of that tells me he is the right person for the job.”

“I know Ohio well, and I will fight for Ohio as a U.S. senator,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “I look forward to working with President Trump, Vice President Vance, and the Republican majority who have an America First agenda to fight inflation, stop illegal immigration, and advance conservative values.”

During his time as Ohio’s lieutenant governor, Husted put significant focus on enhancing economic development in Ohio, growing Ohio’s workforce, and increasing government efficiency. Husted oversaw the Ohio Common Sense Initiative (CSI) and served as the director of both the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation and InnovateOhio.

Prior to serving in the DeWine Administration, Husted served as Ohio secretary of state, speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives, and a member of the Ohio Senate.

“My time here at the Statehouse has been a true joy, but representing Ohio in the U.S. Senate is an amazing opportunity,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “It is something that an adopted kid who grew up on County Road J in Montpelier, Ohio, could have never imagined.”

Husted started his life in a foster home before being adopted by his loving parents, Jim and Judy. He is the oldest of three children and was raised in Northwest Ohio’s Williams County. He graduated from Montpelier High School and earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Dayton.

Husted is married to Tina Husted and is the father of three children, Alex, Katie, and Kylie. His first grandchild, Margaret, was born last year to parents Alex and Kathleen.