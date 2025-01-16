By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Four more members saw their plaques go up on the wall at Peebles High School on January 3 as the school held its annual Athletic Hall of Fame inductions. This year’s class included one of the school’s best all-time boys basketball players, one of the most successful coaches in school history, and a husband and wife duo of Hall-of-Famers.

The new inductees included Duane Miller, Coach Dick Reed, and Jessica (Fraley) Johnson and her husband, Josh Johnson. Miller was unable to attend the ceremony due to a prior commitment.

One of the most prolific scorers in school history, Duane Miller used his lefty shooting stroke to amass an impressive two-year varsity career. Duane was a member of the varsity team as a sophomore that captured league and sectional titles. During his junior year he was a starter on the powerhouse 1993 team that finished the season ranked 10th in the state. It was during his senior year that he put his mark on the school record books. Duane averaged 19.1 points per game and scored over 400 points his senior year. He set a school record with 28 consecutive free throws made and shot over 48% from the floor and 75% from the charity stripe. He was named SHL All-League, First Team District 14, and Southeast District Second Team. Duane was also named All-Ohio Honorable Mention for 1994 and his senior season still ranks as one of the best in school history.

A long-time teacher and coach at Peebles High School, Dick Reed was a mainstay of Peebles athletics for over 30 years. Coach Reed amassed over 400 wins as a junior high and high school basketball coach with six undefeated seasons.

As the junior high girls’ basketball coach, Coach Reed prepared his players for the high school program that was hugely successful during his tenure. In 1996 he became the varsity girls coach and led them on a historic four-year run. The Lady Indians were Sectional Champions three times, including two district runner-up finishes, and won four Holiday Tournament titles. In 1997 they went 20-0 and won back-to-back gold basketballs in the Southern Hills League in 1997 and 1998 and Coach Reed was named SHL coach of the year in both seasons.

In 1998 Coach Reed led the Lady Indians to a 25-2 record, District and Regional titles, and a State Runner-up finish. During his time at Peebles High School, Reed also coached the girls track team from 1980 – 1985 and the boys track team from 1986 – 2001. Over 30 athletes reached regional qualifying under his guidance along with four state appearances.

Jessica Fraley was one of the most dominant female athletes in Peebles history. In the sport of track, she was a six-time league champion, including three long jump titles and was a regional qualifier. In her basketball career, she was a three-time All- SHL selection, Southeast District First team and AP All-State Second team during her senior year.

When she graduated in 1998, she ranked sixth in points scored with 11,38, second in rebounds with 758, second in free throws made (247), first in free throw attempts, second in games played (92) and is still the school record holder for steals in a career (396).

During her junior year the Lady Indians finished the regular season 20-0, winning the SHL Gold Ball and sectional title before falling in the district finals. Her senior year she captained her team to a 19-1 regular season record and another Gold Ball along with sectional, district, and regional titles and State Runner-up to finish with a school record 25 wins in a single season.

Josh Johnson was a three-sport star during his high school career at Peebles High School. He was an All-League and All-District performer in golf, baseball, and basketball.

In golf he was a three-time SHL selection, and helped lead his team to regional qualifying in 1991, 1992 and 1993, along with a league title in 1993. In baseball Josh was twice an All-SHL selection in 1992 and 1993 and led the Indians to a sectional title during his senior year. As a basketball player Josh was named All-County and All-SHL his senior year along with a Third Team All-Southeast District selection. His teams won sectional and league titles in 1992 and were ranked 10th in the state during his senior season. As a two-year varsity player, he totaled 613 points, scored in double figures 34 times, and averaged over eight rebounds a game for his career.

The Johnsons are also the parents of a sure-fire future Hall of Famer in daughter Payton, who is now a member of the girls basketball program at Rio Grande University with Coach Dave Smalley, another Peebles graduate. The Johnson’s’ son Bo is a freshman on this year’s Indians varsity boys squad.

(Thank you to PHS Athletic Director Josh Arey for his assistance with this article.)