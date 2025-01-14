News Release

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is accepting applications for more than 50 scholarship funds supporting the educational and career goals of students in the 32-county region.

Scholarship applications are available Monday, January+ 13 through Friday, February 14.

Five new scholarship funds have been added to FAO’s general application cycle this year. They are:

· Environmental Stewardship Pillar of Prosperity Scholarships support individuals seeking degrees or continuing education in ecology, forestry, wildlife ecology or related natural resource fields, as well as skilled trades, vocational and technical training in fields that integrate and support green energy technology, sustainable agriculture and land stewardship. Qualified individuals at any point in their education may apply. Preference will be given to applicants with an expressed intent to live and work in Appalachian Ohio. These scholarships have been made possible by a transformative investment from the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District and the generosity of many donors, including Nicolozakes Trucking & Construction Inc., Ohio CAT, American Electric Power (AEP), the AEP Foundation and the AEP Ohio Foundation.

· The George and Mary Ellen Ontko Scholarship Fund supports graduating seniors and graduates of Guernsey County high schools with priority given to students pursuing careers in education.

· The Jeanne Warne Frontz Memorial Scholarship supports female Cambridge High School graduating seniors or graduates and past attendees of the school who have since received a high school equivalency or GED diploma. Priority will be given to students studying business, finance and/or accounting and who are attending The Ohio State University.

· The Leifheit-Michael Family Scholarship supports Meigs County residents pursuing careers in fine arts, music, education, medicine or agriculture and who have completed their first year of postsecondary education.

· The Ralph L. and Linda S. Warne Engineering Scholarship supports Guernsey County residents pursuing studies in engineering at an accredited engineering college or university in Ohio.

Information about individual scholarship opportunities, including guidelines, eligibility requirements and application materials, are available at https://appalachianohio.org/opportunities/scholarships/. FAO has transitioned to a new online system for funding applications, including scholarships. Completed applications and all accompanying materials must be submitted online by Feb. 14, 2025.

Last year, FAO awarded nearly $660,000 in postsecondary scholarships to students across Appalachian Ohio

FAO supports more than 280 scholarship funds established through gifts from residents and friends of Appalachian Ohio who recognize the role education plays in ensuring the region’s people and communities can flourish. Since 2004, more than 4,900 scholarships have been awarded through FAO.

For more information on supporting educational opportunities in Appalachian Ohio, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org, email info@ffao.org or call (740) 753-1111.