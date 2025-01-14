By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

For Justin Aldridge, the sights and sounds of a local bowling alley have been a way of life, for his whole life. His family has been the long-time owners of the Town & Country Lanes in Aberdeen and it was only natural that Justin pick up a bowling ball at an early age and jump right into the sport.

Justin, a 2017 graduate of Manchester High School, did not have the luxury of being on a bowling team in high school as MHS did not field the sport, but he kept bowling nevertheless and that eventually resulted in him being a member of the men’s team at Wright State University for three years. When his days at Wright State ended, he continued to bowl off and on, mostly in tournaments with his father Brian, but last year decided to participate in a much bigger event, the United States Bowling Congress Ohio State Scratch Singles championships.

The scratch championship was held in Beavercreek, Ohio and Aldridge’s three-game total of 782 was good enough to put him at the top of over 1,500 other bowlers and capture the 2024 singles scratch championship.

Aldridge was honored on December 30 at the Town and Country Lanes, when much like the winner of the Masters Golf Tournament, he was awarded a jacket to signify his accomplishment. On hand to present the jacket was Becky Hoffer, Ohio State USBC District Director.

“I placed first by just two pins with my 782,” Aldridge explained. “I guess you’d have to say that bowling is in my blood. I started bowling when I was 12, one-handed at first and then I switched to two hands and my game just took off. I bowled in a lot of youth tournaments here at Town & Country and my Dad took me to tournaments in the area. I made the Wright State varsity as a freshman.”

“I really don’t bowl mush right now and I’ll pick up the ball again in June to bowl in Nationals with my Dad. After that, we’ll see when I bowl again. If we win that’s great, but it’s really just more about the good times with my family for me.”