Brenda Lee Staten, 73, of West Union, Ohio, died January 11, 2025 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. She was born August 9,1951 in Cherry Fork. She was preceded in death by parents Fred Leslie Downs and Helen Lucille Mahaffey; spouse, David Keith Staten; one brother, Gary Downs; and two sisters, Mary Ruth Eyre and Joanne Alspach.

Brenda is survived by two sons, Tim Staten and Chris Staten; one grandson, Austin Staten; six granddaughters, Brianna Staten, Ashley Chapman, Caitlin Staten, Sarah Staten, Abby Staten and McKenna Staten; one brother, Randy (Alta) Downs of Buford; three great grandchildren, Easton Redmon, Ayden Staten and Kraigen Chapman.

Brenda was a loving wife and an extremely proud devoted grandmother. She enjoyed crafting, reading, gardening and Candy Crush. Everyone knew her for her big smile and warm embraces. She will always be loved and will be deeply missed

The visitation is from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The funeral service is at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2025, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. Jeffrey D. Newman will officiate.

The Interment is at the West Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Adams County Humane Society.

Friends can sign condolences at www.LaffertyFuneralHome.com.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.