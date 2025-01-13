Matt’s Take

There is a foot of melting snow and slush surrounding my home, the Bengals didn’t make the playoffs and I couldn’t be more ready for Reds Spring Training to begin. While the Reds haven’t made a massive splash in offseason moves, they have improved the roster and I believe they still have one more decent addition to finalize before heading into Spring Training. While last season didn’t go as planned, I would be shocked to see this team have a worse record in 2025, as Terry Francona is now leading the team and I would hope that the injury bug leaves the city in 2025. Let’s dive into some quick facts and comments:

· Important Dates: February 10- Pitchers and Catchers report; February 17- Full Squad Workout; February 22- First Spring Training Game vs. Guardians; March 27- Reds Opening Day vs Giants

· Cincinnati had a record of 77-85 in 2024 with a ton of injuries. The Reds currently have an O/U of 78.5. I think they are two games better in comparison to last season. I’d bet the over if I was a betting man (I am).

· Major Additions: Brady Singer, Jose Trevino, Gavin Lux, Owen White, Terry Francona

· Major Subtractions: David Bell, Jonathan India, Fernando Cruz, Luke Maile (addition by subtraction with Luke), Buck Farmer, Jakob Junis, Ty France

Possible Rotation and Bullpen

· Rotation Mix – Hunter Greene, Brady Singer, Nick Lodolo, Nick Martinez, Rhett Lowder, Andrew Abbott

· Bullpen Mix – Graham Ashcraft, Julian Aguiar, Alexis Diaz, Casey Legumina, Sam Moll, Luis Mey, Connor Phillips, Lyon Richardson, Tony Santillan, Carson Spiers, Brent Suter, Yosver Zulueta

· Pitchers to keep an eye on – Chase Burns (Fast Track?), Chase Petty, Zach Maxwell

Possible Starting Lineups

Vs RHP:

· McLain (2B)

· De La Cruz (SS)

· Steer (DH)

· Stephenson (C)

· Candelario (3B)

· Lux (LF)

· Encarnacion-Strand (1B)

· Friedl (CF)

· Fraley (RF)

· Bench – Marte, Espinal, Trevino, Fairchild

Vs LHP:

· Friedl (RF?)

· De La Cruz (SS)

· McLain (CF?)

· Marte (DH)

· Fairchild (LF?)

· Espinal (2B)

· Trevino (C)

· Candelario (1B)

· Steer (3B)

· Bench – Fraley, Lux, Encarnacion-Strand, Stephenson

Others Who Could Improve and Get Playing Time

· Will Benson, Rece Hinds, Tyler Callihan, Blake Dunn, Jacob Hurtubise

Clear Needs

· Outfield Power Bat, Defined Positions, Clarity on Pitching Roles, Extended Bullpen Help, Young Players to Shine, Injuries to be Limited

Way Too Early Predictions

• Reds MVP – De La Cruz

• BA Leader – McLain

• HR Leader – De La Cruz

• OBP Leader – Steer

• Wins Leader – Greene

• ERA Leader – Singer

• Strikeout Leader – Greene

• Bullpen ERA Leader – Moll