Matt’s Take
There is a foot of melting snow and slush surrounding my home, the Bengals didn’t make the playoffs and I couldn’t be more ready for Reds Spring Training to begin. While the Reds haven’t made a massive splash in offseason moves, they have improved the roster and I believe they still have one more decent addition to finalize before heading into Spring Training. While last season didn’t go as planned, I would be shocked to see this team have a worse record in 2025, as Terry Francona is now leading the team and I would hope that the injury bug leaves the city in 2025. Let’s dive into some quick facts and comments:
· Important Dates: February 10- Pitchers and Catchers report; February 17- Full Squad Workout; February 22- First Spring Training Game vs. Guardians; March 27- Reds Opening Day vs Giants
· Cincinnati had a record of 77-85 in 2024 with a ton of injuries. The Reds currently have an O/U of 78.5. I think they are two games better in comparison to last season. I’d bet the over if I was a betting man (I am).
· Major Additions: Brady Singer, Jose Trevino, Gavin Lux, Owen White, Terry Francona
· Major Subtractions: David Bell, Jonathan India, Fernando Cruz, Luke Maile (addition by subtraction with Luke), Buck Farmer, Jakob Junis, Ty France
Possible Rotation and Bullpen
· Rotation Mix – Hunter Greene, Brady Singer, Nick Lodolo, Nick Martinez, Rhett Lowder, Andrew Abbott
· Bullpen Mix – Graham Ashcraft, Julian Aguiar, Alexis Diaz, Casey Legumina, Sam Moll, Luis Mey, Connor Phillips, Lyon Richardson, Tony Santillan, Carson Spiers, Brent Suter, Yosver Zulueta
· Pitchers to keep an eye on – Chase Burns (Fast Track?), Chase Petty, Zach Maxwell
Possible Starting Lineups
Vs RHP:
· McLain (2B)
· De La Cruz (SS)
· Steer (DH)
· Stephenson (C)
· Candelario (3B)
· Lux (LF)
· Encarnacion-Strand (1B)
· Friedl (CF)
· Fraley (RF)
· Bench – Marte, Espinal, Trevino, Fairchild
Vs LHP:
· Friedl (RF?)
· De La Cruz (SS)
· McLain (CF?)
· Marte (DH)
· Fairchild (LF?)
· Espinal (2B)
· Trevino (C)
· Candelario (1B)
· Steer (3B)
· Bench – Fraley, Lux, Encarnacion-Strand, Stephenson
Others Who Could Improve and Get Playing Time
· Will Benson, Rece Hinds, Tyler Callihan, Blake Dunn, Jacob Hurtubise
Clear Needs
· Outfield Power Bat, Defined Positions, Clarity on Pitching Roles, Extended Bullpen Help, Young Players to Shine, Injuries to be Limited
Way Too Early Predictions
• Reds MVP – De La Cruz
• BA Leader – McLain
• HR Leader – De La Cruz
• OBP Leader – Steer
• Wins Leader – Greene
• ERA Leader – Singer
• Strikeout Leader – Greene
• Bullpen ERA Leader – Moll