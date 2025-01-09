By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrarive Assistant

Here’s an idea for the new year: Grab an empty jar or other lidded container and cut some colored paper into 4 rectangles, each week, write a note with a good thing that happened. On next New Year’s Eve, empty the jar and read about the amazing year you had. You can do this with friends or family, especially grandchildren. They will love it and it will be a good reminder on tough weeks that over-all, life can be beautiful, good, laughable and full of memories. This simple practice can also help cultivate gratitude and positivity in your or their lives.

Don’t forget your dog tags! You have from now until January 31 to get tags. Several locations sell tags, please contact the Adams County Auditor’s Office at (937) 544-2364 for locations. Prices have gone up a bit, a regular tag is $12 and a three-year tag is $36. You may also order online at www.OnlineDogLicensing.com for $14 with an online fee of $2.15. These will be mailed to your home.

On January 9, Jessica Wessel-Hayden, a Licensed Insurance Agent will be here to discuss plan types and new changes about Medicare for the new year. She will give a brief introduction to the card players who will be here and give some information. This is free to attend and you can feel free to ask questions. Cards begin at 11:30 a.m.

New Medicare staffing standards:

The government has set new higher staffing standards for nursing homes receiving Medicare and Medicaid, aiming to improve patient safety and care quality.

From the Senior News Daily – Part of the National Digital News Network “Here’s the new way to address ‘Senior Citizens.’ Not sure if anyone was offended in the first place, but from now on, it’s ‘Older Adults’ if you please.”

Here’s the lineup of woke options when referring to seniors: evidently the arbitrators of what is politically correct nowadays prefer terms such as older persons, older people, older adults, older patients, older individuals, persons 65 years and older, or the older population. The reasoning: the new descriptions are less likely to connote discrimination and negative stereotypes, when describing individuals 65 years old and older. Hmm, what’s next? Maybe “Younger People” instead of teen-agers!

Just A Thought: “May all your troubles last as long as your New Year’s resolutions.” ~Arnold H. Glasow (1905–1999)