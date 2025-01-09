Greta A. Freeland, 73 years of age, of Cherry Fork, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2024. Greta was born February 3, 1951 in Columbus, Ohio to the late McKinley “Dick” and Merlie (Sloas) Moore. Greta took great pride in tending to her flowers and enjoyed watching birds from her front porch.

In addition to her parents, Greta was preceded in death by her husband, John Freeland, Sr. and brother, Kendall Moore.

Survivors include three sons, John (Tonya) Jr., Mark (Tracy), and Roger Fetters; grandchildren, John III, Chandra, Erika, Ashley, Drea and Brittney; great grandchildren, John IV, Hayden, Brody, Audrey, Maverik, Deakon, Adalynn, Airianna, Amira, and Raiden. She is also survived by her brother Frankie Moore and three sisters, Vickie Baker, Vernie (Gary) Holcomb, Sylvia Sapp and sister-in-law, Carol. Greta also leaves her treasured fur baby, Callie.

A gravesite Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Freeland Hollow Baptist Cemetery in Unity.

Meeker Funeral Home, in Russellville, has the honor of serving the family.