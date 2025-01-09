News Release

Meadowview Regional Medical Center rang in 2025 with the year’s first birth. Weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces and measuring 20 inches, Dak was born to Tera and Dylan Hanson of Manchester on Wednesday, January 1 at 11:39 a.m.

“It is exciting and kind of unbelievable that he is the first baby of the year!” said Himes. “The care here was excellent. If I wanted to have another baby, I would choose Meadowview because of the care. The staff was excellent.”

Meadowview’s Women’s Services is committed to providing high quality, compassionate care close to home for new and expecting parents in the region. MRMC’s Women’s Services offers Kangaroo Care. Kangaroo Care is a practiced technique where the infant is held skin-to-skin with the mother. You will be covered with warm blankets and the baby will get a hat. The one to two hours of Kangaroo Care are important for you and your baby. Fathers can also participate in Kangaroo Care. We encourage that you and your baby continue skin-to-skin as much as you would like after birth and even when you go home. The birthing experience at Meadowview Regional Medical Center encourages babies rooming-in with their family, promoting education, and providing hands-on experiences with the care of your baby.

“Our clinical and support staff are committed to creating a safe, welcoming and comfortable environment for moms and babies,” said Kelli Gross, Director of Women’s Services. “It is one of our great privileges to help our community’s families welcome their newest additions in a positive and memorable way.”

Meadowview Regional Medical Center, PrimaryPlus, and Kid Care provided the newborn with gift baskets with books, pampers, wet wipes, onesies, baby shampoo, soap, a teddy bear, gift card and other essentials for newborns. The family will also receive a copy of “The Real Mother Goose” nursery rhymes and song book and tickets to the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center courtesy of Kay Savage Browning Miniatures.

Meadowview Regional Medical Center is dedicated to Making Communities Healthier. Our team of professionals are committed to the care and improvement of human life. We continually strive to deliver high-quality, cost-effective healthcare in the communities we serve.