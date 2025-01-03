Fletcher will use a custom 50-caliber muzzleloader during the competition in Grand Island, Nebraska from June 22-27. (Photo by Ryan Applegate)

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

For 14-year-old Ahriana Fletcher from Adams County, Ohio, shooting sports represents more than just a competitive activity—it embodies a family tradition, a deeply rooted passion and a pathway to a promising future. This June, she will travel to Grand Island, Nebraska, to represent Ohio in the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships, competing in the muzzleloader category.

Ahriana’s story is one of perseverance, dedication and the profound influence of family and community. From her early exposure to shooting sports to her intensive preparations for Nationals, her journey highlights how strong familial support and access to unique opportunities can shape a young person’s life.

Shooting sports are a family tradition for the Fletchers. Ahriana’s love for the sport began at an early age, sparked by her father, Bill Fletcher, who introduced her to shooting and hunting. “Ever since I shot my first gun, I’ve been in love with anything shooting-related,” Ahriana explained. “It’s so much fun, and I could shoot rifles for hours.”

Her father’s enthusiasm for the outdoors inspired Ahriana to take up hunting, and although she hasn’t shot her first deer yet, the family celebrates each hunting season together. Recently, Bill harvested a deer, keeping the family’s traditions alive and inspiring Ahriana to build her skills further.

While Bill planted the seeds for Ahriana’s love of shooting, her mother, Casey Fletcher, has become a cornerstone of her journey. Casey is an instructor with the Adams County 4-H Shooting Sports program, certified in rifle and pistol instruction, and is set to add muzzleloader certification to her credentials this spring. Together, mother and daughter are building a legacy within their community, offering pathways for other young people to pursue shooting sports.

Even Ahriana’s younger brother, seven-year-old Rafe, is eager to join the 4-H Shooting Sports program when he becomes eligible next year. In the meantime, he attends every practice as the team’s unofficial mascot, cheering on his sister and soaking in the excitement.

Ahriana’s path to Nationals began last year at a 4-H Shooting Sports camp. Participants were invited to apply for two teams to represent Ohio in the National Championships. Ahriana chose air pistol and muzzleloader, and her performance caught the attention of Chris Henderson, the team coach from Toledo, Ohio.

Henderson recognized Ahriana’s potential and moved her up from a waitlist of over 50 applicants. “When I found out I was selected, I was overwhelmed with joy,” Ahriana said. “I literally jumped up and down with my mom. It was an unforgettable moment.”

Since her selection, Ahriana has embraced a rigorous training regimen. She practices dry-firing her muzzleloader daily—an advanced technique taught by Henderson—and attends monthly team practices in Delaware, Ohio. Between live-fire exercises and simulated shooting sessions, she dedicates 15-30 minutes every day to refining her technique.

To stay mentally prepared, Ahriana keeps a journal where she visualizes her experiences at Nationals as though they’ve already happened. “It helps me get in the right mindset,” she explained. “I write as if I’ve already competed and done well, and I read it every day to keep myself focused.”

Ahriana’s accomplishments mark a significant milestone for Adams County, as she is the first participant from the area to join the Ohio 4-H Nationals Shooting Sports Team. Her family is proud of her trailblazing efforts, which they hope will inspire others in their community to explore the opportunities 4-H provides.

“Programs like this weren’t around when I was a kid,” Casey noted. “It’s incredible to see how far she’s come and to think about the doors this could open for her future.”

The 4-H Shooting Sports program in Adams County offers youth as young as eight the chance to learn and compete in disciplines such as archery, rifle, pistol, shotgun, and, soon, muzzleloader. For Ahriana, the program has been life-changing, not only providing a platform to showcase her talent but also fostering connections with mentors and peers who share her passion.

Despite occasional misconceptions about shooting sports, Ahriana remains steadfast in her advocacy for the activity. “Some people have negative things to say about guns, but I’ve learned to ignore that,” she said. “With practice, dedication, and a positive mindset, shooting sports can take you anywhere.”

Ahriana’s dedication extends beyond Nationals. She has long-term aspirations to pursue a career in shooting sports and hopes her accomplishments will open doors for scholarships and collegiate opportunities.

“Shooting sports isn’t just a hobby for me—it’s a potential career path,” she explained. “If I work hard and stay focused, I can make this dream a reality.”

Ahriana is also considering a career in veterinary medicine, a goal she has nurtured through her participation in 4-H livestock shows. Each year, she spends fair week showcasing four to five hogs, a demanding task that complements her involvement in shooting sports.

Casey sees her daughter’s achievements as a sign of what’s possible with perseverance and community support. “This could be the start of something much bigger for Ahriana,” she said. “It’s incredible to think that her passion for shooting sports could also help her with college scholarships and career opportunities.”

As Ahriana prepares for Nationals, she hopes to inspire other young people to pursue their passions, whether in shooting sports or other disciplines. “My advice is to stay focused and practice, even when you’re tired,” she said. “Even just one day of practice can make a huge difference.”

The family’s commitment to the sport serves as a powerful example of how shared passion and support can lead to extraordinary achievements. Ahriana’s journey to Nebraska is a celebration of family, community, and the belief that opportunities are endless when you aim high.

With the Nationals event just months away, the Fletchers are preparing for an unforgettable experience, ready to represent their county and state on a national stage. Ahriana sums it up with the enthusiasm that has carried her this far: “My goal is simple—don’t suck. That is the first rule of the muzzleloader team.”