News Release

The Ohio River Way is proud to announce its endorsement of the bipartisan Ohio River Restoration Program Act, introduced by Ohio River Basin Caucus Co-Chairs Representatives Morgan McGarvey (D-KY) and Erin Houchin (R-IN). This critical legislation would bring much-needed federal funding and resources to the Ohio River Basin, benefiting more than 25 million people who rely on the river for clean drinking water, economic opportunities, and recreational activities.

“The Ohio River is at the heart of our communities, and this legislation is a historic step toward safeguarding the health and beauty of the river for future generations,” said Forest Clevenger, Executive Director of the Ohio River Way. “We’re thrilled to be part of a broad coalition of stakeholders advocating for this transformative legislation.”

The Ohio River Restoration Program Act proposes the creation of an Ohio River National Program Office within the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Modeled after successful initiatives in the Great Lakes and Chesapeake Bay regions, this program would foster collaboration among states, local governments, tribal nations, and non-governmental organizations. It would secure federal funding and outline a comprehensive action plan to address the ecological, economic, and public health needs of the Ohio River Basin.

“From waste and erosion to pollution and climate change, the Ohio River is facing serious threats that aren’t going to just work themselves out and can’t be fixed by one person or organization alone,” said Congressman Morgan McGarvey. “It’s unconscionable that our most vital and important resource is also the largest body of water in the entire country that receives zero dollars in dedicated federal funding—we’re working to change that. I’m proud to partner with my Ohio River Basin Caucus co-chair Rep. Houchin in leading this historic, bipartisan effort to holistically address our river’s needs.”

“The Ohio River is essential to millions of Americans, providing drinking water and supporting jobs across our region,” said Congresswoman Erin Houchin. “We’re committed to ensuring the river gets the attention and resources it needs by securing federal funding and bringing together stakeholders to develop a plan that protects and restores it for future generations.”

Key Priorities of the Ohio River Restoration Program Act

The legislation addresses several core priorities that align closely with the mission of the Ohio River Way, including:

• Funding projects to improve public access and recreation while protecting ecological needs.

Pollution prevention and clean water protection to ensure clean, safe, and affordable water for all communities

Investments and policies that help communities prepare for the impacts of extreme storms and flooding and those most affected by pollution

Job training and workforce development to strengthen local economies through water protection and restoration initiatives.

Why This Legislation Matters

The Ohio River spans 55 congressional districts across 14 states, yet it remains the largest body of water in the United States without dedicated federal funding for cleanup and restoration. Alarmingly, the river was named the second most endangered river in the country in 2023.

By investing in the Ohio River through this legislation, the United States can safeguard the waterway’s vital role in drinking water supply, public health, biodiversity, and regional economies.