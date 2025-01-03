Submitted News

West Union Elementary is excited to announce that the school has received a $5,000 grant from the OSLN STEM Classroom Grant Program, funded by Battelle. The innovative project, titled “Lil Dragons Roar for STEM/STEAM: Empowering Young Minds and Fostering Future Leaders,” was spearheaded by WUES Technology teacher Ms. Wendi Greenlee, who aims to spark curiosity and creativity in her students by expanding their knowledge and hands-on experience in robotics.

With the grant funding, Greenlee has been able to purchase a number of supplies that will immerse her students in the exciting world of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and STEAM (with the addition of Arts). Through this initiative, her classroom will become a hub of innovation, where young minds will have the chance to explore robotics, problem-solving and critical thinking—skills that will help shape them into future leaders and trailblazers in technology.

Greenlee’s passion for empowering students is evident, and this grant will play a pivotal role in helping her create an engaging, forward-thinking learning environment. By offering hands-on experiences that foster creativity and critical thinking, She is ensuring that her students are well-prepared for a world that increasingly relies on STEM expertise.

For more details about the OSLN STEM Classroom Grant Program and its impact, visit https://osln.org/how-we-help/classroom-opportunities/classroom-grant-program/fall-2024-classroom-grant-awards/.