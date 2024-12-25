Volunteers Merry Kay Tolle, right, and Doris Grubb wrap presents for the Adams County Christmas Sharing Program. Tolle and Grubb volunteer every year and are responsible for wrapping approximately one third of all the giftswrapped at Church 180. (Photo by Ryan Applegate)

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The holiday season is a time for giving, and in Adams County, Ohio, the Christmas Sharing Program stands as a shining example of what can be accomplished when faith, compassion, and community come together. Spearheaded by Talitha Parks, outreach coordinator and pastor’s wife at Church 180, the program has grown over nearly two decades to serve hundreds of children annually, ensuring no child wakes up on Christmas morning without something special under the tree.

For Parks, the inspiration behind the program is deeply personal and rooted in her faith. Nearly 17 years ago, she witnessed firsthand the heartbreak of a family who had nothing to celebrate during the holiday season. A set of siblings shared one small, age-inappropriate book as their sole Christmas gift. The experience stirred something profound in Parks, compelling her to take immediate action.

“I ran downstairs during church and found people who could help,” she recalls. “Then I went to Walmart and bought presents for those babies. By the time they got off the church bus, they each had gifts.”

This spontaneous act of kindness became the foundation for the Adams County Christmas Sharing Program, which has since evolved into a well-coordinated effort to ensure no child is forgotten during the holidays.

“We celebrate Christmas because God gave the best gift of all: His Son, Jesus Christ,” Parks says. “Giving gifts is just an extension of His love and grace. It’s a way to share that love and to follow in His footsteps.”

For Parks, Christmas isn’t just about material gifts; it’s an opportunity to spread hope and kindness. Her faith informs every aspect of her work, from organizing the program to fostering partnerships throughout the community.

The program’s success hinges on the collective generosity of Adams County. Churches, schools, civic groups, and individuals come together each year to support the initiative, making it a cornerstone of the community’s holiday traditions.

This year, the program reached new heights, providing for approximately 700 children across the county. The effort involved collaboration with numerous churches, each playing a crucial role. For instance, churches across the county such as Union Hill, Peebles Church of Christ, The Word Church, Manchester Nazarene Church, Island Creek Church, Winchester Church of Christ and Christian Union, along with many others sponsored local children. If churches were unable to sponsor children directly they contributed funds and resources.

“During Christmas, you see churches working hand in hand, setting aside any differences to achieve a common goal,” Parks notes. “That’s one of the biggest blessings of this program: so many churches coming together, trusting us, and knowing that their contributions make a real difference.”

Beyond the churches, schools and community organizations also contribute significantly. At North Adams High School, students collect toys throughout November, while elementary school classes gather essentials like socks and undergarments. These items are vital, especially for families who may only request basic necessities.

“Some kids ask for just socks or warm clothes,” Parks says. “It’s humbling to see the generosity of our community come together to meet even the simplest needs.”

Organizing such a large-scale program is no small feat. Parks begins preparations in October, working with schools to distribute application forms to families in need. Once the forms are returned, she and her team of volunteers begin the painstaking process of verifying information, matching children with sponsors, and organizing gifts.

Each school is assigned its own record book, where details are meticulously tracked. Children who aren’t matched with sponsors are provided for through monetary donations, with volunteers shopping for these gifts. The extra gifts collected by schools and community groups are used to ensure every child in a family receives an equal number of presents.

Parks also coordinates with other local programs, such as Shop with a Cop, to avoid duplication and maximize the number of families served.

“It’s a lot of work, but many hands make it possible,” she says. “I’m so grateful for the volunteers and donors who help bring this all together.”

For Parks, the program is more than just logistics and numbers; it’s about creating a sense of hope and joy for children who might otherwise go without.

“I have a heart for kids,” she says. “They’re our most vulnerable, and if you can share a little love and encouragement with them, why not do it? Especially at Christmas, when the message of Jesus’ love is so central.”

This year, Parks experienced a particularly touching moment when a family who had previously received help through the program gave back for the first time.

“They didn’t need help this year, so they donated to sponsor another child,” she shares. “It’s moments like these that make all the hard work worth it. It comes full circle.”

At its core, the Adams County Christmas Sharing Program is about more than gifts; it’s about embodying the true spirit of Christmas. For Parks, this means honoring the gift of Jesus Christ by giving to others.

“God gave to us first, and this program is just a way to mirror that love,” she says. “It’s about showing people that they are cared for and valued.”

Churches participating in the program often include a Nativity story or film in their gift distributions, reinforcing the program’s spiritual foundation. Meanwhile, families receiving gifts are welcomed with no strings attached—just a heartfelt “Merry Christmas” and a blessing.

The Adams County Christmas Sharing Program has become a cherished tradition, demonstrating the power of faith and community to make a tangible difference. Parks hopes the program continues to grow, touching more lives each year.

“Christmas is a time to come together, to give and to love,” she says. “And in Adams County, we have some of the most giving people. This program wouldn’t be possible without them.”

With 700 children served this year, the program stands as a testament to what can be achieved when people unite for a common purpose. It ensures not only that children wake up to gifts on Christmas morning but also that they feel the warmth and love of a community that cares deeply for them.

As Parks and her team look ahead to another holiday season, they remain committed to sharing the message of hope, faith, and joy that lies at the heart of Christmas. In her words: “Many hands make the work possible. And together, we’re making a difference.”