By Julia McCane-Knox

As the year comes to a close, you might be thinking about cozying up with loved ones, making resolutions, or planning fun activities to welcome 2025. The library is here to make your holiday season and New Year’s celebrations even more special, though we will take a brief break to observe the holiday. All branches will be closed on Tuesday, December 31 and Wednesday, January 1. During this time, we wish you a warm and wonderful holiday and hope you take time to enjoy the festivities. Once the celebrations wind down, we’ll be thrilled to welcome you back when we reopen on Thursday, January 2.

Your first opportunity to jump back into library fun begins on January 2, with two delightful Storytime events for little ones. At 11 a.m. you can bring the kids to Jungle Storytime at the West Union Library, where they’ll sing lively songs, craft a paper plate tiger, and listen to “Jungle Drums” by Graeme Base. If an evening Storytime works best for your family, you can head to the Manchester Library for Winter Storytime at 5 p.m. There, you’ll enjoy a snowman-themed singalong, create adorable winter hats and settle in for a cozy reading of “Duck Skates” by Lynne Berry. No matter which Storytime you choose, your child will leave with an Enrichment Kit filled with book recommendations and activities designed to boost their phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and creativity.

If crafting is your style, why not start the New Year with an artistic adventure? From January 2 through January 31, you can swing by the Manchester Library to pick up a take-home craft kit. These kits are tailored for all age groups, packed with supplies and instructions to guide you in creating something uniquely yours. Whether you’re a parent looking for a fun project to do with your child or just someone who loves to get creative, these kits are perfect. Be sure to act quickly—supplies are limited!

You also have the chance to join the Six Snowflakes Challenge at 2:30 p.m. on January 2 at the Manchester Library. You’ll put your artistic skills to work crafting intricate snowflakes in a fun, relaxed environment. Designed especially for kids aged 6-11, this activity invites young creators to embrace the season and show off their flair for wintery designs.

Looking for something a bit more laid-back? You can binge-watch movies with the whole family at the North Adams Library from 12 to 6:30 p.m. Popcorn is on us, so bring your crew and settle in for hours of laughter and entertainment.

You can join us for exciting programs on the weekend, too! At 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 4 you can join fellow sticker enthusiasts at the West Union Library’s Sticker Club. Whether you love collecting, trading, or just admiring stickers, this club is your perfect place to connect. This event is for all ages. Teens aren’t left out, either — join Teen Game Time that morning at 11 a.m., also at the West Union Library, for an energetic session of board games and Mario Kart. You can challenge your friends, show off your skills, and start 2025 on a playful note.

For more event details, visit the library’s online calendar of events or call your local library: West Union Library at 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library at 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library at 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library at 937-549-3359. Moreover, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest library news.