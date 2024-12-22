News Release

The Chatfield Edge, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting post-secondary students through advising, mentoring, scholarships, and personal enrichment, has announced the sale of its 99-acre St. Martin, Ohio property to Future Plans, Inc., a non-profit that provides technical and capacity building support through the GRIT Project for all 32 Appalachia Ohio Counties.

The transaction, for an undisclosed sum, ushers in a new era of community use for this historic site. Proceeds from the sale will be invested into The Chatfield Edge endowment, allowing the organization to focus on its mission well into the future. The Chatfield Edge will remain one of the organizations located on the property, continuing to offer its supportive services to post-secondary student scholars.

Originally established in 1845 by the Ursulines of Brown County, the St. Martin property has served the Southwest Ohio community in various capacities. From its beginnings as a boarding school, it transitioned into Chatfield College and, more recently, The Chatfield Edge.

With its shift in operations, The Chatfield Edge made the strategic decision to sell the property. This allows it to concentrate on its core mission while ensuring the expansive campus, with its 11 buildings and robust technology infrastructure, can serve the community more fully.

“It was important for us to find an organization with an aligned purpose, shared values, and respect for the wonderful work that began in 1845 by the Ursulines of Brown County,” said Robert Elmore, President of The Chatfield Edge.

“Over the years, the campus has been a cherished asset for education, growth, and community service. It’s wonderful this use will continue,” said Sister Patricia Homan, congregational minister of the Ursulines of Brown County and member of The Chatfield Edge Board of Trustees.

The Chatfield Edge will continue its work on the St. Martin campus, serving as one of many organizations on the property offering essential services to students and the broader community.